Alien invasion, secret government monitoring, data-eating bugs and an international internet hacker, all crammed in a nonsensical plot.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube, stepping away from sharp-tongued, rough-around-the-edge characters he has become known for, stars as a Homeland Security officer in his latest project.

In Prime Video's newest straight-to-streaming action flick, the rapper takes a more dramatic role to terribly hilarious results.

An adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, War of the Worlds is nothing like its print counterpart.

The film has all the tropes of a bad movie.

An awful script, an incoherent plot and dreadful acting.

Currently sitting with a 3 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, War of the Worlds has been branded “as one of the worst movies of the decade” by the New York Post.

War of the Worlds is undeniably a bad movie, and yet I love it.

There is something thrilling about watching a car crash of a movie, wondering if the actors knew how bad the script was when signing on or if they were duped like the audience.

I cannot begin to think about the millions spent by Universal to produce one of the worst movies of 2025.

At least the movie will join a growing list of ‘movies so bad there are actually good’.

So Bad it's Good

Just like critically acclaimed indie films, bad movies have a cult following like no other.

Take Tommy Wiseau’s The Room’s for example - a truly terrible movie with some of the worst performances seen on screen, built such a cult following that a movie about its production was released starring James and Dave Franco.

The Room is a perfect example of the best thing about watching a bad movie.

It is an experience more than anything.

There is no need to think deeper about the plot or social commentary because it isn’t one.

Even trash movies with a hundred million dollar budget and supposedly better script, suffer from what I call ‘inconceivable character syndrome’.

Characters sound more like they have been ripped from pages of a £1 book than real people.

And so it becomes entertaining to watch conversations you’ll probably never hear in the real world.

It is just fun to sit back and mindlessly watch a movie break every rule of good cinema.

Hallmark - movies like no other

If you think of bad writing, questionable acting and endless releases, Hallmark is what properly comes to mind.

The film distributor has made a name for itself for producing more than lacklustre movies.

Having initially been dismissed as trashy, Hallmark movies have carved a name for themselves in the film industry and built a cult following.

They offer a different level of comfort and pure escapism.

If you stumble across a Hallmark movie expecting to watch something worthwhile, you are doing yourself a disservice.

The best way to enjoy Hallmark movies, like any bad movie, is to have zero anticipation and so the boring plot, cheesy lines and one-dimensional characters cannot disappoint you.

Therefore, your time is not wasted because there was no expectation of greatness.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

