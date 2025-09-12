In an online world obsessed with polish, restraint and filters, Maher continues to be unapologetically herself.

Described as the modern world's most influential cultural force, and having most recently appeared during the Women's Rugby World Cup, Ilona Maher’s influence goes beyond the pitch.

From Quinnipiac to the podium

Building on the back of an illustrious collegiate and Sevens tournament career, Maher rose to international fame in 2021 whilst competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sharing rarely seen behind the scenes footage of life in the Olympic village, including an infamous spoof exposé on the so-called ‘anti-sex beds,’ saw her humorous and confident yet relatable nature topping the TikTok charts.

On the pitch, and in only the sport's second programmed year, she went on to score three tries, make up countless meters and defend in her now synonymous ‘life depends on it’ style.

After finishing sixth in 2020’s games, Maher and Team USA returned to 2024’s games with renewed determination — rising to the occasion to paint the streets bronze.

Prime time and the front page

Post Paris, Maher was brought in as a contestant for Season 33 of the US staple reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Partnered with professional Alan Bersten, she would once again make history, becoming the first participant to lift their male counterpart… and as the saying goes, anything they can do, women can do better.

Earlier that same year, Ilona also featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition in a traditionally unconventional yet unashamed, powerful and elegantly raw shoot.

Maher’s shoot was described as so much more than a collection of images, but a reclaiming of the narrative and the ultimate statement of self-love and authenticity.

Now an ambassador, creator and award winner

Continuing the trend of a packed 2024, Maher was then named as brand ambassador for Secret Deodorant, etching her name deeper into the record books as one of the few players with such a high-profile sponsorship deal.

Tackling the business world head-on, she also went on to co-found a skincare brand, ‘Medalist’, designed by former athletes for the current and next generations of active female stars.

Accumulating several accolades since shaking up the sporting scene, Maher now boasts a Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition and a 2025 ESPY award for being the best breakthrough athlete.

Beneath the spotlight and behind the scenes, Maher also previously joined the Bristol Bears women's rugby club on a temporary three months stint in preparation for this year’s World Cup, sparking a crowd so sold-out the venue needed upgrading.

Her Platform, Her Politics

Slotted in somewhere between the chaos, Ilona also found the time to found a sisterhood talk show ‘The House of Maher’, and is a continuous advocate for body positivity, mental health and girls in sport.

Not only playing hard, Maher's voice is now also shaping conversations after public endorsements for Kamala Harris during last year's Presidential electoral race went on to champion a new wave of causes.

Proving that greatness isn't just measured with medals - but in courage to own every part of one's self - and with rumours circulating over potential future collaborations and appearances, we can't wait to see what Ilona Maher does next.

