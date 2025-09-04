Jacob Elordi has taken the stage by storm, transforming Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein into something more than a gothic spectacle - it’s a deeply human triumph.

Jacob Elordi

At the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, del Toro's long-gestating passion project premiered to a breathtaking 13-minute standing ovation, as Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac were moved to tears by the crowd’s embrace.

Del Toro’s operatic vision

The film is a lavish, emotionally operatic tour de force, rich in visual detail and emotional resonance.

Critics praised its sweeping romantic elements and gut-punching humanity, with Elordi’s creature described as “the emotional core” of a film that otherwise dazzles with technical mastery.

Del Toro’s version - from its Arctic-framed narrative to the lush orchestral compositions by Alexandre Desplat - feels like a gothic fairy tale crafted with obsessive devotion.

Yet, not all reviews were glowing. Still, on the Venetian stage, the emotional payoff couldn’t be denied - this Frankenstein has struck a nerve.

Setting the mood with gothic gems

To fully dive into the atmospheric currents that feed into Frankenstein, here are some gothic gems to stream before (and after) the film arrives in theaters on October 17 and on Netflix worldwide on November 7.

In Gothic (1986), Ken Russell spins the chilling tale behind Mary Shelley’s creation of Frankenstein, with a visually striking, fever-dream intensity as the Shelleys and Byron challenge each other to conjure horror by moonlight.

For rich period ambiance and emotional darkness, look forward to Wuthering Heights (2026), Emerald Fennell’s gothic romantic drama starring Jacob Elordi himself as Heathcliff.

And for a modern twist on resurrection and identity, Poor Things (2023) offers dark comedic flair and steam-punk visuals in a Victorian setting, reanimating life with a wildly creative energy.

