The 1990s - an era of grunge music, sleek blowouts and skinny sunglasses was overshadowed by teen heartthrobs.

Julia Roberts

Chiselled jawlines, gorgeous locks and dazzling eyes are what come to mind when the 1990s film industry is mentioned, but the true faces of the decade were the Queens of the 1990s silver screen.

Julia Roberts - More than a Pretty Woman

With gorgeous ginger hair, a laugh to remember and acting chops to match the beauty, Julia Roberts cemented herself in the film industry with her 1990 release of Pretty Woman.

As the lovable, street-smart prostitute, Roberts brought her undeniable charm to the role and added a level of vulnerability and heart to a character that could have easily become a stereotype.

Julia Roberts ended the decade by starring in arguably one of the greatest romantic movies of all time - Notting Hill.

Playing a film star who falls in love with a bookstore owner (Hugh Grant), Roberts delivers a brilliant performance of a love complicated by fame.

Julia Roberts was irrefutably the RomCom Queen of the 1990s, and here is a recap of some of her work from that era:

- Pretty Woman

- Runaway Bride

- Notting Hill

- My Best Friend’s Wedding

Alicia Silverstone - 90s Teen Royalty

Despite having only a few credits to her name in the 1990s, Alicia Silverstone is one of the biggest names associated with the era.

A teen icon regardless of the decade, Silverstone left her mark in the movie industry with her portrayal of Cher Horowitz in Clueless.

An immediate hit, Clueless grossed $95 million and defined the decade’s fashion with Cher’s infamous wardrobe at the helm of the movie’s fashion-forwardness.

As if Alicia Silverstone left the decade with only one movie.

Here are some of her other credits from the decade:

- The Crush

- Batman & Robin

- Blast from the Past

- Excess Baggage

Angela Bassett - The Versatile Queen

An Emmy, two Golden Globes and two Oscar nominations, Angela Bassett is one of the greatest actresses of our time.

And the 1990s were just the start.

She showed women how to love themselves in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, illustrated the importance of Black female friendship in Waiting to Exhale and was formidable as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It.

This was all overshadowed by her powerful portrayal of Dr Betty Shabazz in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X alongside Oscar-nominated Denzel Washington.

Angela Bassett was multifaceted, which made her a sought-after actress in the 1990s.

Bassett had the beauty, charm and charisma to star in Romantic Comedies and embody influential real-life figures.

She truly was the 1990s Queen of Versatility.

More of her works you need to watch:

- What’s Love Got to Do with It

- Waiting to Exhale

- Malcolm X

- Vampire in Brooklyn

Nia Long - Black Cinema Beauty

“My only regret was too young for Nia Long”.

And that is not the only reference to the ‘Love Jones’ star.

Nia Long has become a frequent name-drop in rap songs, from artists such as J Cole, Nas and Juicy J.

The 1990s Black Cinema was home to Nia Ling’s most iconic roles.

Starting the decade by starring in John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood, Nia Long quickly cemented herself in black cinema and the rap game.

Her gorgeous smile, youthful look and iconic pixie cut landed her a leading role in Love, Jones - a cult classic Black love film.

Long’s most memorable role as Jordan Armstrong in The Best Man (1999) earned her a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Check out more from rappers’ 1990s crush, award winner and romcom queen:

- Love Jones

- The Best Man

- Soul Food

- Friday

