The teen comedy, Bring It On, turns 25 this year, but what have the cast been up to since then?

Kirsten Dunst

Actress Kirsten Dunst was the star of Bring It On, portraying Torrance Shipman, a cheerleader who realises that her cheer squad (the Toros) has been copying the routines of another high school.

Starting her acting career as a child actor, Dunst starred in Interview with the Vampire, Little Women, Jumanji, All I Wanna Do, Drop Dead Gorgeous and The Virgin Suicides in the late 1990s.

The American actress became a household name in the 2000s after appearing in the Spider-Man movies as Mary Jane, Peter Parker’s love interest.

Dunst also featured in some of the best movies of the decade, with Mona Lisa Smile, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Marie Antoinette and Wimbledon.

A keen charity contributor, Dunst has helped raise funds for cancer research and cancer treatment and children's rehabilitation.

Dunst has been nominated for four Golden Globe awards and one Academy Award from 1994 to the present.

In August 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in the movie industry.

Jesse Bradford

Actor Jesse Bradford portrayed Cliff Pantone in Bring It On, a music-loving, edgy boy-next-door type and the love interest of Torrance.

Following the success of Bring It On, he went on to star in several movies in the 2000s, such as According to Spencer, Clockstoppers, Swimfan, Eulogy, Heights, Flags of Our Fathers, My Sassy Girl, The Echo and W.

His most recent role was The Year of Spectacular Men in 2017, but he has appeared on some TV shows with minor roles such as The West Wing, Outlaw, Guys with Kids, Sequestered and Shooter.

In terms of his personal life, Jason Bradford is married to Andrea Leal and they have a daughter together.

Gabrielle Union

Portraying Isis, the new captain of the cheer squad (the Clovers), actress Gabrielle Union became a household name seemingly overnight.

Starting her career with supporting roles in teen classics, She's All That and 10 Things I Hate About You, Hollywood began to see Union as a lead star after the success of Bring It On.

After her breakout performance in Bring It On, she starred in several movies in the 2000s and 2010s, such as Love & Basketball, The Brothers, Deliver Us from Eva, Daddy's Little Girls and Think Like a Man, making her a staple of the rom-com genre.

Her most recent roles have been in The Birth of a Nation, Almost Christmas, Sleepless, Breaking In, The Perfect Find and Riff Raff.

Union launched a haircare brand, Flawless (for women with textured hair) in 2020, joined Bitsy's as a cofounder (allergen-friendly and affordable school snacks) and is a part of the ownership group of Angel City FC.

Using her voice for a good cause, Union advocates for issues involving women's health, LGBTQ+ equality and violence against women.

Union is an Ambassador for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure's Circle of Promise and a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood's breast health initiative.

She was awarded the President's Award from the NAACP Image Awards for their humanitarian efforts in 2023, alongside her husband, Dywane Wade.

