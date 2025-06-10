Manifesting has become a buzzword in recent years.

Coco Gauff is crowned the Roland Garros Champion

It’s all over TikTok, constantly spoken about on podcasts and endlessly written about. And here’s me adding to the noise.

To be honest, I never fully believed in it.

I have always lived by the notion that ‘hard work gets you where you need to go,' but after Coco Gauff’s win, I might have to start manifesting.

This weekend, Coco Gauff became the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

Despite having an impressive run in Paris, going into the final, Gauff was considered somewhat of an underdog.

Her opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, won the Madrid Open after defeating Gauff in the final.

Many people favoured the current world No. 1 over the American tennis player… well, except Guaff.

In an Instagram story, the 21-year-old shared a note she wrote to herself before the tournament, saying, “I will win French Open 2025”, and like a fairytale ending, Coco Gauff did it.

The newly crowned Roland Garros champion came back from a set down to claim victory over Aryna Sabalenka in a match that ended 6-7,6-2,6-4.

Like Doeschii with her archive videos, Coco Gauff seemingly spoke her win into existence.

And that’s the issue I had with manifesting. To me, it has inaccurately been framed as some voodoo magic - speak, and it shall appear.

In actuality, true manifesting is about setting goals, writing them down, working hard towards them and having a tangible reminder of what you want to achieve.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Gauff described manifesting in the best way possible - it is about belonging.

More accurately, knowing you belong in whatever industry or future you aim for.

On the sofa with Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, Gauff said:

“I realised that I definitely belong where I am, and having consistent results has proved that more and more each tournament.”

The 21-year-old has been consistent since her professional debut.

At the age of 16, Coco Gauff recorded a victory over Venus Williams in a straight-set match at the 2020 Australian Open.

Two years later, Gauff won the US Open and has been a household name and title contender ever since.

Manifesting is hard work.

You have to be consistent and build on small wins, improve on mistakes to become the best version of yourself, like Coco Gauff has done in the last five years.

As someone new to manifesting, here is what I am going to do to have my own French Open moment;

Write down a lifetime goal Come up with a step-by-step plan to get there Spend every day slowly working towards it

That’s it.

Don't overcomplicate it, and, as the recent Roland Garros Champion wrote, remember:

“Having doubt enter your head is impossible to escape, but not impossible to overcome”

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

