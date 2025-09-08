My Life with the Walter Boys, Netflix’s latest American teen drama, returns for a second season.

Sarah Rafferty stars in My Life with the Walter Boys

What is the basic premise of My Life with the Walter Boys?

The coming-of-age drama is an adaptation of Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name, which was first published on Wattpad.

The series follows recently orphaned Jackie Howard, a teenage girl from Manhattan who relocates to rural Colorado after she is taken in by the Walters, a family of seven sons and one daughter.

In the second season, we come back from the cliffhanger that the last season left us on, with Jackie staying in New York for the summer while she figures out where she feels like she fits in.

As was shown in the first season, the love triangle between her and two of the Walter boys, Alex and Cole, continues into this season, with Jackie having feelings for both but still unsure who is right for her.

Another main plot point of this season is the renovation of the financially struggling Walter ranch, with drama and disagreement ensuing between different generations of the family.

We also explore the normal complexities of teenage life, ranging from going to prom, running for student class president, the dynamics of American football, to teenage romance and friendships.

Why is the show so popular?

My Life with the Walter Boys explores several themes, such as grief and loss, the complexity of love and the journey of self-discovery as a teenager.

Jackie, throughout the second season, dives into her grief for her entire family as well as the city she used to call home.

As the season develops, she feels like she is losing physical reminders of her family, such as selling her mom’s dresses to raise money for the prom and running out of her mom’s perfume.

The show explores different parts of teenage life, especially the struggle for family and belonging.

While a gripping teen romance show, with an iconic love triangle, My Life with the Walter is also about Jackie finding her place in life.

In the show, Jackie must learn to adapt to her new life and the Walter family.

Also, as Jackie opens herself to new people and experiences, the story and show become a journey of self-discovery.

Throughout the series, Jackie redefines her own identity and learns to embrace imperfection.

And that’s why the show is so popular and successful, the characters are complex, growing and on a journey of self-discovery, which the audience is excited to see.

When will season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys come out?

Ahead of the second season premiere in May 2025, Netflix renewed the series for a third season, much to the delight of fans, which will likely be out sometime in 2026.

Pre-production for the third season started in June 2025 and concluded in August 2025, whilst filming began right after and is slated to end in December 2025.

Season three is likely to follow the source material of Ali Novak, but with signature Netflix twists and turns that are very prevalent in My Life with the Walter Boys.

