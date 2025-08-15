If there’s one thing Gen Z respects, it’s someone who knows how to own their lane.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber does it with the calm confidence of a Lagos socialite arriving at a wedding late enough to make an entrance, but early enough to secure the best table.

Whether she’s walking the streets of Los Angeles in an oversized blazer, front row at Paris Fashion Week, or promoting her beauty brand, Rhode, she is rarely just “wearing clothes.”

She is sending a message.

The It Girl Marketing

In a world where trends die faster than they go viral, becoming and staying an “It Girl” is difficult than you think - talent is good, but strategy is better.

Hailey Bieber’s reign is not just about good genes and a famous last name.

It’s a whole course in brand positioning, market timing, and cultural relevance.

For Bieber, the oversized blazer is more than a fashion choice; it’s her unofficial coat of armour - powerful, commanding, and impossible to ignore.

By pairing these exaggerated silhouettes with micro-shorts, slip dresses, or even sweatpants, she has created a uniform that’s both polished and approachable.

This is what I call smart business. Her looks are aspirational yet accessible.

High-street brands and thrift stores can easily replicate it, meaning her style isn’t locked behind a luxury paywall.

And every time she steps out in another version, whether it’s grey wool, camel linen, or sharp black, it reinforces her visual signature

Rhode: The Brand That Walks Like She Talks

When Hailey launched Rhode in 2022, she didn’t shout; she whispered but in a way that made the whole room turn.

No overwhelming product line, no loud packaging.

Just a minimalist design, a tightly curated selection, and a clear proposition: glowing, “glazed doughnut” skin.

The supermodel entered the beauty market at exactly the right time.

Millennials were slowing down on heavy makeup routines, while Gen Z was embracing the clean girl aesthetic: slick hair, bare-faced confidence, and skin that looks healthy without looking overdone.

Rhode became the de facto skincare line for this movement, and Hailey didn’t just position herself as the founder; she became the brand’s walking billboard.

Her marketing leaned heavily on TikTok and Instagram, not with celebrity endorsements, but with intimate GRWM (“Get Ready With Me”) videos and casual behind-the-scenes content.

It built trust and loyalty faster than any glossy ad campaign

Sunglasses: Her Final Stamp of Authority

In Hailey Bieber’s world, sunglasses aren’t just an accessory; they are punctuation.

Whether she’s in narrow ’90s frames or oversized futuristic lenses, they give her that “don’t disturb” aura.

The ripple effect is measurable.

Whenever she’s spotted in a new frame, sales for that style spike globally.

This isn’t just influence, it’s market-moving power.

And has redefined the “It Girl” of the 2020s.

She is no longer just a pretty face — she’s a strategist, a content creator, and a brand in human form.

For Gen Z, the beauty brand owner represents a balance they admire: aspirational enough to inspire, grounded enough to feel attainable.

Hailey Bieber, the girl who might sit beside you at a Lagos coffee shop, but also the one who can shut down the streets of New York with a single outfit.

She is inescapable… in the stylish way possible.

