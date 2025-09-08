Last time Prince Harry returned to the UK, it was for legal issues.

Prince Harry

In April, the Duke of Sussex appeared in court for a hearing over the level of security protection he receives from the government while in the UK.

Now coming back for a more positive reason, the royal family member is here to attend numerous charity events.

Will Meghan Markle be joining him?

Meghan Markle will not join Prince Harry on his tour.

March 2020 was the last time the couple were seen on a tour together, a few months before they quit the royal life and retreated to California.

Markle, herself, has been busy with the second season of her Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’, premiering last month on August 26th.

What places will Prince Harry visit?

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend several charitable events and engagements.

Arriving in London today (Monday 8th September), Harry will attend an awards ceremony for Well Child, a charity supporting ill children and their families, which her has been a patron of for 17 years.

"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," said the Duke.

The event will be held at the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.

Private briefings from Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, CRS and Epic Partners have been confirmed as part of the Duke’s schedule.

Will other royal members of the family join him?

It is still unclear which members of the royal family will be assisting the Duke with the substantial engagements.

There is, however, speculation that he might visit his father, King Charles, during his time in the UK.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Meghan and Harry’s team have commented on the possibility of a meeting between the father and son.

