This Sunday (June 15), Old Trafford transforms into a star-studded battlefield for Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Soccer Aid returns for another charity match

The dazzling charity clash blends celebrities, former pros, and sports legends to raise funds and awareness for children worldwide.

Star power on the pitch

This year’s Soccer Aid isn’t just about football - it's a full-on celeb showcase, and the lineup does not disappoint.

Sam Thompson has become the talk of the town thanks to his astonishing “Match Ball Mission” - a five-day, 260-mile trek from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford via running and cycling.

The former Made in Chelsea star is set for a potentially awkward match as he comes face to face with his ex-girlfriend, Zara McDermott's new boyfriend, Louis Tomilson.

Louis Tomlinson brings a music-industry charm to the England squad.

The One Direction star returns to the charity fixture after nearly a decade.

On the World XI side, Big Zuu brings his larger-than-life personality from the kitchen and the mic straight onto the pitch.

Steven Bartlett returns as England’s entrepreneurial powerhouse.

The Diary of a CEO host and former “2024 Player of the Match” will be hoping to shine again.

Noah Beck, the TikTok phenomenon with 33.4 million followers, injects style and actual footballing pedigree into the World XI squad.

He is a former midfielder for the University of Portland’s Pilots.

READ MORE: Soccer Aid 2025 Date, TV Channel and Everything Else You Need to Know

Scroll down for the full lineups.

England squad: Familiar faces meet fresh energy

Players:

Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)

Alex Brooker (TV personality)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Toni Duggan (Former footballer)

Sir Mo Farah (Former Olympian)

Angry Ginge (YouTuber)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Bear Grylls (TV personality)

Joe Hart (Former footballer)

Steph Houghton (Former footballer)

Aaron Lennon (Former footballer)

Dame Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medallist)

Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Sam Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality)

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Jill Scott (Former footballer)

Sam Thompson (King of the Jungle)

Louis Tomlinson (Musician)

Managers and coaches:

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Tyson Fury (Boxer)

Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)

Vicky McClure (Actor)

Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

World XI squad: A glamorous medley of stars

Players:

Noah Beck (Actor/ Internet personality)

Tony Bellew (Boxer)

Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer)

Tobi Brown (Sideman star)

Martin Compston (Actor)

Richard Gadd (Actor/comedian)

Bryan Habana (Rugby)

Dermot Kennedy (Musician and halftime performer)

Harry Kewell (Former footballer)

Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer)

Gorka Marquez (Strictly)

Nadia Nadim (Footballer)

Livi Sheldon (Diamond from Gladiators)

Carlos Tevez (Former footballer)

Edwin van der Sar (Former footballer)

Nemanja Vidic (Former footballer)

Billy Wingrove (Freestyle footballer)

Big Zuu (Musician and TV personality)

Managers and coaches:

Peter Schmeichel

Robbie Keane (Player/coach)

Tickets are already on sale through the official Soccer Aid website and See Tickets, with general admission starting at £10.50.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Who is Hannah Hampton? Meet the Lionesses’ Wonder-kid ahead of the Women's Euros 2025