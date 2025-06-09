When is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025

Soccer Aid 2025 is taking place this Sunday, June 15, at Old Trafford stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM.

The charity football match will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and will be streamed online on ITVX.

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary and Football Focus host and former Lioness, Alex Scott, will present the coverage.

What is Soccer Aid?

Created by English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, Soccer Aid is the world’s biggest celebrity football match.

Soccer Aid supports UNICEF, whose common goal is to protect play for every child and has raised over £106 million since 2006.

The charity game sees English celebrities play against other celebrities and former footballers from around the world.

All the money raised by Soccer Aid helps UNICEF deliver vital programmes around the world, such as food, healthcare, safe spaces and crisis support.

For example, the organisation has helped children who fled from Ukraine after the war and children in Madagascar who suffer from malnutrition, from money raised by Soccer Aid.

Who's involved in Soccer Aid 2025?

Celebrities from different industries such as sports, gaming, music and more are expected to play.

Sir Mo Farah, Louis Tomlinson, Bear Grylls, Tobi Brown and Angry Ginge are a few the names confirmed in the lineup for Soccer Aid 2025.

The game itself is a star-studded event with former England players like David Beckham having previously attended and supported the match.

Aside from that, Soccer Aid’s principal partners are Primark, EA Sports, Adidas, TOM and Suzuki.