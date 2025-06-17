First, a successful Netflix series and now a one-of-a-kind partnership with Gatorade, the F1 Academy is doing what it set out to do - paving the way for female drivers.

Mathilda Paatz (CREDIT: Gatorade)

Over the weekend, Wild Card driver Mathilda Paatz debuted a Gatorade-branded race at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Decked out in Gatorade gear, the 16-year-old German driver signified a transformation for F1 Academy.

The landmark partnership between F1 Academy and Gatorade until 2030 sees the company become the first-ever sports drink partner of the academy.

Umi Patel, PepsiCo’s Vice President of Marketing revealed the company’s pride in supporting young female drivers, saying;

“By supporting young women at the start of their motorsport journey, we’re not just setting them up for success at such a pivotal part of their career, we are encouraging them to see what is in them and fuel their drive and ambition for success."

Through this partnership, F1 Academy drivers will gain access to the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, specialising in hydration and performance testing.

The partnership, part of Gatorade’s mission to provide 2.5 million teens access to sports by 2030, will also make the company a race car sponsor from the start of the 2026 season.

Susie Wolff, creator of F1 Academy, says, “With the world-class expertise of Gatorade, not only will our drivers be better equipped to perform at their peak, but they’ll also gain knowledge and tools that will serve them throughout their careers.”

This partnership is more than just a sponsorship. It is a poignant statement that female drivers are here to stay and major brands are taking note.

Gatorade debuts F1 Academy partnership with branded car

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

