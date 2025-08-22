Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing a new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift

It will be her first album since concluding the Eras Tour in December, and her first since The Tortured Poets Department, which she released during the tour.

Dramatic Countdown

The announcement came in dramatic fashion, as a countdown clock on her website ticked down to 12:12 am. Eastern.

Appearing on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Swift announced the new album.

It will be the Grammy winner’s 12th studio album and will feature 12 tracks.

What fans can expect

The album is set to come out on October 3, 2025, and will include a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

It will also include a cover of George Michael’s song “Father Figure” which came out in 1987.

Swift told the Kelce brothers that she recorded the album while on the Eras Tour in Europe, mentioning that the project is inspired by her life while spending two years on the road.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” the Grammy winner said.

“I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”

Swift also shared the tracklist:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$t

Wood

Cancelled!

Honey

The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter

