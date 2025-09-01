Under the New York spotlights, the tennis world has witnessed huge upsets, the rise of underdogs and domination of the usual big names.

Naomi Osaka

While conversations remain about Coco Gauff’s possible win and debate between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz heats up, the fashion world is watching, but for a more stylish reason.

With no restrictions on uniforms like at Wimbledon, the US Open has always been a place for tennis players to flex their fashion muscle.

And this year is no different.

Carlos Alcaraz’s bald look

Coming off winning the Canadian Open, the world number two, Carlos Alcaraz, has already generated buzz at the US Open.

Known for his black locks, the Spanish debuted his shaven head, saying, “My brother just – he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then the only way to fix it is just shave it off.”

His hair, or lack thereof, was the first sign that this year’s US Open was not only going to be full of tennis twists and turns but a ground for fashion experimentation.

Venus Williams’ all white return

When Venus Williams announced her wildcard entry into the US Open, tennis fans could not hide their excitement and fashion-obsessed sports-goers, too, were thrilled at the return of the on-court fashionista.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has never shied away from making a statement on the court with her outfits.

Most notably, her appreciation for the lacy, red-trimmed dress style of Partisan made headlines at the French Open in 2020.

Fast forward five years, and the American is back in the spotlight, this time with a more subtle, full white get-up as she comes out of retirement.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Iconic blowout, unforgettable fashion & effortless chic - How Jennifer Aniston defined the 1900s

Naomi Osaka - Red and bedazzled

Dressed in a red Nike kit with a bejewelled jacket and red roses in her hair, Naomi Osaka took centre stage at Day 3 of the US Open.

And to pull the look together? A rhinestone-encrusted Labubu, dubbed “Billie Jean Bling”.

This red ensemble immediately caught headlines for its fun and cute reference to the current global obsession with the plush toy.

The Japanese tennis player is set to play fellow fashion star, Coco Gauff, at 6 pm (GMT).

Novak Djokovic’s geographical fashion

Not particularly known for his on-court fashion, Novak Djokovic surprised fans with a custom jacket.

In collaboration with Lacoste, the back of the jacket featured a world map highlighting each Grand Slam host with cut-out tennis balls.

Speaking about the symbolism of the piece, Lacoste creative director Pelagia Kolotouros said: “It’s where a sense of elegance and a sense of rebellion really come together in one garment. The jacket is really a statement of Novak’s ability to be the GOAT.”

Now, that is a jacket befitting a multiple Grand Slam winner.

MORE FROM VANELY BARUMIRE: Courture dresses, sourdough breads and brilliant marketing: How Nara Smith reinvented the ‘trad wife’ aesthetic

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on