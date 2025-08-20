Season 2025 of Strictly Come Dancing is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about yet.

Vicky Pattison

Reality star Vicky Pattison and Love Island winner Dani Dyer have been confirmed to take on the ballroom, alongside a diverse and dynamic cast.

It’s the kind of casting that gets the gossip mill whirring, both for the star power and the buzz around who might sparkle - or stumble - under the glitterball lights.

Vicky Pattison’s 'baptism of fire'

Vicky Pattison, once of Geordie Shore fame and later crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, finally said yes to Strictly.

Confessing on This Morning that she says she is more of a “drinker than a dancer,” hoping she won’t be out before Week One.

She’s been through the wringer already, describing her first rehearsal as a “baptism of fire” - bursting with energy before practice but utterly winded afterwards.

Dani Dyer brings the charm

Then there’s Dani Dyer, whose bubbly, down-to-earth charm has made her a fan favourite since winning Love Island in 2018.

The family-loving Londoner, daughter of Danny Dyer, called being invited to Strictly “the second most amazing thing I’ve done this year.”

But of course, Vicky and Dani are not dancing alone. The 2025 roster reads like a showbiz sampler platter.

Making Strictly history and a star-studded cast

Ellie Goldstein is making history as the first contestant with Down syndrome to appear in a full series.

Her modelling credits include Gucci, Adidas, and she even made the cover of British Vogue in 2023.

Joining them are a host of other notable names:

Alex Kingston (Doctor Who and ER alum)

(Doctor Who and ER alum) Balvinder Sopal (EastEnders star)

(EastEnders star) Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (ex-footballer)

(ex-footballer) George Clarke (TikTok influencer)

(TikTok influencer) La Voix (drag sensation)

(drag sensation) Chris Robshaw (rugby legend)

(rugby legend) “Nitro” Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Gladiators star)

(Gladiators star) Kristian Nairn (Neighbours’ actor)

(Neighbours’ actor) Karen Carney (football pundit)

(football pundit) Ross King ( TV personality)

TV personality) Stefan Dennis (actor)

