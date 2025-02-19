Marla Gibbs wants to make a Hollywood comeback.

The 93-year-old actress is best known for having starred as Florence Johnston on the classic sitcom 'The Jeffersons' in the mid-1970sandn as she accepted the American Black Film Festival Legacy Award on Sunday (16.02.25), insisted that it is never "too late" for a career revival.

She said: "I'm also excited to be honored today. To be honored is wonderful. Especially while you're still here on the planet.

"I had some ladies come to me and they said, ‘Marla, I've always wanted to act. Do you think it's too late?’ I said, ‘Are you still breathing?’ They said, 'Yes'...It's not too late. As long as you're here and you're still breathing.

"I've been so blessed."

Over the course of her decades on screen, Marla has also starred in the 1980s television series '227' and films such as 'The Visit' and 'Madea's Witness Protection'.

In 2023, she appeared in 'A Snowy Day in Oakland' and also had a guest appearance in the third season premiere of 'Will Trent', which aired in early January.

But the actress insisted that despite her lengthy career, she is "ready" for more.

She said: "Tonight, I am so happy not only to have my daughter Regina, but my daughter Angela [Gibbs.]

"And my agents, who have won the award several times as the best agents.

"They know that I am ready to work again. Anybody got any projects?.

"Thank you so much. Everybody who watched the show. I say thank you. I owe you a big bowl of thanks. If you hadn't watched, I would not be. Since you watched, I am.

"I owe it all to you. I appreciate you so much. Been an honor to be among you all these years.

"Yes, and I'm ready to do some more!"