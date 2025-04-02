Dolly Parton could make a cameo appearance on 'The Kardashians'.

The 79-year-old music icon recently created Dolly’s Joleans - a collection of country-inspired jeans - with the help of Khloe Kardashian and her Good American brand, and Dolly has now suggested that she could even appear on 'The Kardashians', the hit reality TV series.

Asked if she could make an appearance on the show, Dolly told E! News: "I mean, everything’s possible.

"They haven’t asked that, but Lord, you know me. Especially now that we have Jolene jeans and I’m working with them, it may be possible."

Dolly also revealed how she came to work with Khloe, 40, and her Good American brand.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker shared: "We actually stay in touch with them on different occasions.

"I remember she had a big old birthday a while back and she cooked up all the Dolly cookies, and the cakes, and the bars."

Dolly relished the experience of working with Khloe, who founded Good American in 2016.

The award-winning star said: "They just thought, ‘Well, why don’t we do a Dolly Line, do some Jolene jeans.' It just seemed like the perfect time with the perfect people, and I never miss out on good timing."

Dolly has revealed that she wants women to "feel good" whenever they wear her new collection.

The chart-topping singer hopes the designs will make women feel more confident about themselves and feel that their "butt looks good".

Dolly - who is one of the best-selling music artists of all time - told PEOPLE: "I want women, when they put on Dolly’s Joleans, to think, 'Ooh, I feel good in these,' then to turn around and look and say, 'My butt looks good in these,' because it does.

"They're not padded. There are no lifts in them, but the way that they're stitched and the pockets and fabric, they make any butt look good, especially if you've got a good butt, they look great. If you've got just an okay butt, they still look great."

Asked if there are any celebrities she particularly wants to see wearing her designs, Dolly replied: "My goddaughter Miley Cyrus or Sabrina Carpenter."