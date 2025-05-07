A$AP Rocky felt "scared for [his] freedom" amid his felony assault trial.

A$AP Rocky felt scared amid his trial

The 36-year-old rapper was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend, following a trial in Los Angeles, and Rocky has now confessed to feeling relieved by the verdict.

Asked if he feared the jury might find him guilty, Rocky told Variety: "You got to stop yourself from thinking like that. Because that could get the best of you, and you can manifest that energy by mistake. I tried to stay positive at all times. But it was definitely gut-wrenching and nerve-racking, and I was definitely scared for my freedom.

"I was so thankful that the jury made that decision. I was really thankful for how the judge was respectful and treated me like a first-class citizen. And I was thankful for my team and my lawyer, my family and my mom for being there with me the whole time.

"But I could say my mom, the jury, my girl and everybody, but all praises and credit has to go to God. I’m a firm believer in prayer, and I was praying the whole time he was reading off the verdict. And my prayers were answered.

"I pray to God for a lot of the things in my life. But I’m not really a religious man; I’m more spiritual."

Rocky - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - is now trying to focus on his future, explaining that he has various projects in the works.

The rap star - who has RZA, two, Riot, 21 months, and a third child on the way with Rihanna - shared: "It’s a traumatic situation, but I can’t dwell on it.

"I got Cannes to go to. I got an album to make. I got fashion shows to do. I got music to make. I got videos. I got sneakers to drop. I got glasses to be the new creative director of. I got children. I got all type of s***.

"Like, nah, why would I dwell on that dark-a** s***? I talk about it from time to time, but for the most part, I don’t really think about that s***."