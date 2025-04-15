Aaron Carter was filled with hope when he joined season nine of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ before his death.

Aaron Carter was filled with hope when he joined season nine of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ before his death

The singer died in November 2022 aged 34 following a drug-related accidental drowning, and his twin sister Angel Carter Conrad has now opened up about his state of mind leading up to his passing during her appearance in the new Paramount+ documentary ‘The Carters: Hurts to Love You’.

Angel, 37, says in the film: “When Aaron joined Dancing with the Stars in 2009, we were all so excited for him.

“He was excited and I knew that he was going to be amazing because he was an incredible dancer.

“We all looked at it as this opportunity for Aaron to hopefully change his life and do something better.”

The two-part documentary on the Carters, directed by Soleil Moon Frye, 48, explores the life and tragic death of Aaron.

Through interviews and family archives, the project chronicles the challenges faced by Aaron and his siblings growing up in the spotlight, from early stardom to personal battles with addiction.

Melissa Joan Hart, 48, who appeared alongside Aaron in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and previously worked with him on ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’, says in the documentary: “To see him on the set of ‘Sabrina’ as this little boy who was goofy and silly and loving life and loved hamming it up for the camera, and then to see him on ‘DWTS’ and now he’s older and you can see he’s in his head… .”

She continued: “I feel like at this point he was past the pop star phase but I feel like there was this gap in transitioning like we do from child to adult and trying to figure out who you are as an adult.

“Are you an adult actor, are you a pop star still? Can you be a pop star still? Where do you fit? You could just see that he was trying so hard. He seemed really vulnerable.”

Aaron had long struggled with substance abuse issues.

During his family’s 2006 reality series ‘House of Carters’, his siblings raised concerns about his wellbeing.

Angel recalled in the new film: “I remember the last day that we had finished, we were all sitting in the living room and (older brother Nick) sat us all down and said, ‘Who wants to go to therapy? I’ll pay for it.’ “And I was the only one who said I would go.”

When asked whether this decision helped her and Nick Carter survive, Angel responded: “I do. I think it is the reason we are still here because we got help.

“After ‘House of Carters’, Aaron was already deep in his drug addiction. Marijuana was a major issue for him, probably the first addiction he had.

“He explored taking ecstasy at a young age, huffing duster cans, and you know Xanax was a big problem for him. We were privately trying to help him.”

Aaron was not the only sibling to die from drug-related causes.

His sister Leslie Carter died in January 2012 at age 25 from an apparent overdose, and Bobbie Jean Carter died in December 2023 at age 41, from intoxication involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.