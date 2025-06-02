Aaron Paul has called prankster Bryan Cranston "the most immature person I’ve ever met in my life".

The pair starred in 'Breaking Bad' together and they have been firm friends ever since, but Aaron has admitted the Walter White actor used to play a lot of pranks onset and managed to convince him his character Jesse Pinkman had been killed off early.

During an appearance on the 'Hot Ones' YouTube series, Aaron said: "He’s the hardest worker in the room, the most lovable - I mean, he’s my best friend, my son’s godfather, I adore him, I spoke to him for an hour on the phone last night.

"I really am obsessed with the guy, but he’s also the most immature person I’ve ever met in my life, and I say that with just love and respect."

Aaron went on to recall an incident when Bryan walked out of the production office and hinted his pal would be making an early exit from the series.

He said: "[Bryan] goes: 'Come here, it’s OK,’ and he gives me this long hug. I’m like: 'What are you doing?’ He’s like: 'At least you go out in a big way, huh?’

"And I’m like: 'What are you talking about?’ He goes: 'Did you read the latest script?’ I go: 'No.’ He goes: 'Oh, well, just read it, and I’m here if you need me'."

Aaron then "sprinted" into the office to read the script and was baffled to find his character didn't die in the next episode.

The actor explained Bryan went to huge lengths to keep the ruse going - even getting crewmembers in on the jape.

He added: "He just made it seem like I died, but he would not stop, and he would get everybody in on it, like the costume designers said: ‘Hey we gotta do your measurements for the casket, so if you could stay after work, that would be great.’ I’m like: 'What are you talking about?' ...

"But I made it!"

Aaron's character Jesse Pinkman had originally been slated to be killed off in the first season, but show bosses decided to keep him on and he became a regular alongside Bryan as school teacher-turned-drug king pin Walter White.

Jesse survived all the way to the end of series five when 'Breaking Bad' came to an end and Aaron even reprised the role for spin-off movie 'El Camino' which acted as an epilogue to the TV show.