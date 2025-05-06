Aimee Lou Wood praises Patrick Schwarzenegger 'for making everything less scary' at Met Gala

Aimee Lou Wood was grateful to attend the 2025 Met Gala with Patrick Schwarzenegger, because he made "everything a lot less scary".

The 'White Lotus' actress walked the spectacle's blue carpet, accented with flowers, with her co-star at Monday's (05.05.25) Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and she was grateful to do so alongside Patrick.

Speaking to E! News at the event, she said: "I feel very spaced out.

"I’m struggling to find my words. My mouth is really dry. But Patrick - thank god.

"He was like, 'I’m going. Should we go together in the car?'

"And I said, 'Yes, please.' So, we came in the car together and that had made everything a lot less scary."

She wrote a black-and-white suit-and-dress combination amid this year's theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Aimee believes Patrick was her "dad in a past life" because she feels "so safe" when she is around him.

She added: "I always say I think he was my dad in a past life.

"I just immediately feel so safe with him. He’s the safest, kindest person and he’s so solid. You just can’t feel nervous or scared when Patrick’s around. He’s just the most pure person, I can’t describe it."

The pair both appeared in the latest series of 'The White Lotus', with Aimee starring as Brit holidaymaker Chelsea, and Patrick portrayed Saxon.

Aimee also told how she "loved working" with Walton Goggins on 'The White Lotus', describing it as "the best thing ever".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever.

"He’s going to be incredible doing SNL ['Saturday Night Live'].

"It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it."

But Aimee insisted she won't be making a surprise appearance when Walton guest hosts 'SNL' on Saturday (10.05.25).

It comes after the show apologised to her after she branded a sketch "mean" and "unfunny".

The actress expressed her disapproval over SNL's 'White Lotus' parody about US President Donald Trump, called 'White Potus'.

The skit featured comedian Sarah Sherman sporting oversized prosthetic teeth to mimic the British actress - and Aimee has since revealed 'SNL' representatives have said sorry after she called them out on social media.