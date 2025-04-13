Aimee Lou Wood has slammed the "mean" and "unfunny" impersonation of her on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Aimee Lou Wood has slammed Saturday Night Live

The weekly sketch show broadcast a 'White Lotus' parody centred around US President Donald Trump called 'White Potus' on Saturday (12.04.25), with Sarah Sherman sporting prosthetic teeth to mimic the British actress, and Aimee - who played Chelsea in the latest series of the anthology satire - was less than impressed.

She wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (13.04.25): "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.

"Yes, take the p*** for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Aimee made her comments while also clarifying her own recent remarks about being worried HBO didn't "want" her for 'The White Lotus' because of her "ugly" looks.

She wrote: "Nobody at HBO called me ugly!! Jeez, as if! I clearly say that was my own paranoid thought.

"Nobody at HBO would say that. My point in the article was how our [brains] play tricks on us. Please read carefully before getting angry at me.

“When someone (not a producer) told me Mike fought for me it was said in a nice way. I just spiralled about it because of my own imposer syndrome. That was my point.

"Just want to clear that up because HBO have been nothing but super supportive.

"So to conclude today’s rant @hbo kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone [cry laughing emoji] @nbcsnl – mean.(sic)"

Aimee then thanked her followers for sending her messages of support.

She wrote: "On a positive note everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself."

The 31-year-old star shared a number of the comments she'd received that criticised 'SNL's depiction of her.

She added: "Omg I’ve got THOUSANDS of messages in agreement with me since posting that. Thanks guys. Glad I said something.(sic)"

And Aimee later revealed 'Saturday Night Live' had been in contact with her, though she didn't specify who from the show.

She wrote: "I've had apologies from ‘SNL’.”

The 'Sex Education' star recently expressed her frustration at how much focus the prominent gap in her teeth has received.

She told GQ Hype: "It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit.

"The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising.

“And, I have to go there… I don’t know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”