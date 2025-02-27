Alan Cumming says his ex-wife 'didn't believe' him when he told her he had been abused

Alan Cumming has claimed that his ex-wife "didn't believe" that he had been abused.

The 60-year-old actor - who was married to Hilary Lyon from 1985 until 1993 - has previously alleged that he was abused at the hands of his father throughout his childhood and, without naming his former spouse, claimed that she just used it as an "excuse" for their divorce.

Speaking on 'Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky', he said: "In that situation, you’re so worried about being believed. … And some people didn’t. My ex-wife. She did, eventually, but she told me that I used it as an excuse to get out of the marriage."

The 'Traitors USA ' host added that he felt "so raw" in those moments that he tried to open up about hs past that he was in disbelief over what had happened to him.

He added: "You’re so tender and you’re so raw that … you can’t be around people who don’t believe you."

"It’s just too much. You can hardly believe it."

Alan has been married to Grant Shaffer since 2007 but explained earlier this month that a lot of his "failed relationships" have stemmed from things that had happened in his life, but he just had to be "honest" about it all when he met his now-husband.

He told People: "I'd had a lot of bad failed relationships, and I was ready to not have a bad one.

“There's certain things that happened in my life that have made me who I am and made me understand myself so much better. "By the time I met Grant — we started going out with each other when we were nearly 40 — all those things had sort of come out and I had done a lot of therapy. I was ready to be honest and open about what I could bring to the table and what I felt I wasn't capable of. We started our relationship just being very honest with each other