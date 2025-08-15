Alan Cumming believes contestants on The Traitors need "balls of steel".

Alan Cumming has teased the new season of the show

The 60-year-old actor hosts the reality game show, and Alan has teased details of the upcoming season.

Speaking to E! News about the new season, Alan explained: "About halfway through, there is a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitors history. Honestly, I just cannot wait for the world to see it. It's utter carnage and utter just mad. It's just brilliant."

Asked what qualities next season's Traitors need if they want to defeat the Faithfuls, Alan replied: "Balls of steel, first of all. Audacity, boldness and you have to really go for it. But at the same time, don't be too chaotic. So, measured boldness I would say."

The last season of the show featured the likes of Dolores Catania, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron.

The show is actually filmed a year in advance of it being aired, and Dolores struggled to not spoil the twists and turns.

Speaking to E! News after the series three finale, Dolores explained: "Incredibly difficult, I have a huge mouth. But people who watch the show don't want any spoilers."

Meanwhile, Alan previously admitted that he loves hosting the hit TV show.

The actor observed that "everyone’s really obsessed" with The Traitors.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "I really love doing it. I love the fact it’s connected with everyone in this way. Everyone’s really obsessed by it."

Alan is fascinated by the "sociological" elements of the show, too.

He shared: "We all lie, but we forget to see when people are lying or have to lie [to us]. It’s a sociological thing. We’re a secret camera, getting to watch people do stuff we never normally get to [see]."

Alan also claimed that he has to lean on his acting background for his hosting role.

He said: "I act my socks off in The Traitors, just like I did on The Good Wife, and it’s this very juicy thing like I do in the theatre or would do at the Tonys."