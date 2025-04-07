Alec Baldwin has opened up about his evolving approach to parenting as he grows older.

Alec Baldwin has opened up about his evolving approach to parenting as he grows older

The 67-year-old actor discussed his perspective on fatherhood during the latest episode of ‘The Baldwins’, in which he appears with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 41 – and while reflecting on his journey as a parent Alec said his parenting style has changed significantly since having his eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, now 29, when he was 38 years old.

He added about how he now wants to savour time with his children rather than focus on discipline or control when it comes to his huge brood: “I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids.”

After Ireland, Alec became a father again at 56, and has since welcomed seven more children with Hilaria.

“Everything has changed,” Alec added. “I think when you’re her age and you have kids, and you get older, you get tougher. And for me, as I’m getting older and older… I don’t want to be tougher.

“I want to just watch and see what the years I have left us to experience and not have it be about me.”

The ‘30 Rock’ star also expressed his desire to be more present with his children as he contemplates his age and the future.

He said: “These kids are gonna turn around and they’re gonna be ready to go to college, and I’m gonna be old, older. I’m gonna be old 15 years from now, 14 years from now, I’ll be 80.

“I try not to think about that. What I need is more time with my kids, you know?”

Alec shares Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, 70.

With Hilaria, he is father to daughters Carmen Gabriela, 11, María Lucía Victoria, three, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, one – and the couple also have sons Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel Charles, seven, Romeo Alejandro David, five, and Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, three.

To mark his 67th birthday last week, Alec posted a video on Instagram showing his younger children singing him happy birthday during a party at home.

Sitting beside Carmen in front of a cake, Alec joined in with the singing as Hilaria recorded the moment. The caption said: “Happy Birthday, Alec. We love you!”