Alec Baldwin’s children have ambitions to become everything from a quarterback to talk show host.

The 67-year-old actor revealed their big dreams when he shared a video on Instagram in which each of his seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin revealed what they want to be when they grow up.

“Talk show host,” said 11-year-old Carmen Gabriela, while Rafael Thomas, nine, added: “NFL QB.”

Others in the family said they hoped to become a soccer player, an artist, an actor, a chef or a doctor.

Alec reposted the video to his Instagram page with a joking caption: “The tuition!”

The actor and Hilaria, 40, have been married since 2012 and share seven children together – Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, eight, Romeo Alejandro David, six, Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, four, María Lucía Victoria, four, and their youngest, Ilaria Catalina Irena, two, who was born in September 2022.

Alec also has a daughter from his previous marriage to actor Kim Basinger – Ireland Baldwin, 29 — who has a daughter of her own, making Alec a grandfather.

In April, Alec marked his 67th birthday with a family celebration at home, sharing another Instagram video in which he sits beside daughter Carmen as his children sing “Happy Birthday” around a cake lit with candles.

Alec could be heard joining in with the singing, adding over their voices: “Happy birthday to ME.”

The post, shared on Alec and Hilaria’s joint account, read: “Happy Birthday, Alec. We love you!”

Ireland also paid tribute to her father on his birthday via her own Instagram, posting a photo of Alec holding up her daughter Holland in a rare public image.

In her caption, Ireland wrote: “Happy birthday to Peepaw. I’m so glad you were born. Because of your born-ness, I was born-ed. I love you!”

Alec replied in the comments: “And I love you.”

The actor, known for his roles in ‘30 Rock’ and ‘The Departed’, regularly posts updates about his home life and children on social media as he and his wife continue their reality show ‘Meet the Baldwins’.