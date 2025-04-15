Alec Baldwin’s daughter once plunged the annual Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lighting ceremony into chaos.

Actor Alec, 67, shared the memory involving his 11-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin on his reality show, recalling the moment she inadvertently startled an entire crew of electricians during the festive event.

He told her in a new episode of ‘The Baldwins’: “You completely threw off the whole Christmas tree lighting, gave 100 men a heart attack, and you’re like, ‘I don’t care’.”

The actor was speaking alongside Carmen during a confessional on the family’s TLC reality series, as they looked back on the night she was invited to press the ceremonial button to light the Christmas tree at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Alec added: “You lit the Christmas tree in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The button is a gag button. It’s a prop button.

“It doesn’t actually turn the tree on, but you hit the button, and the guys are ready. They’re all standing by to cue the lights.”

He continued: “Carmen goes bang, and she hits the button, and you can see all these guys are going, ‘The kid hit the button.’

“You’ve completely freaked out, like 100 union electrical employees.”

Carmen, laughing beside him, added: “I don’t care. It’s not my fault Ava and Ali didn’t believe me.”

‘The Baldwins’ which documents the lives of Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 41, and their seven children.

Alec and the influencer married in 2012 and have since had kids Carmen, María Lucía Victoria, Ilaria Catalina Irena, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas.

Alec is also father to 28-year-old Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actor Kim Basinger.

Speaking in a 2023 interview with Romper, Hilaria said Ilaria is “probably, most definitely, almost completely” her last child.

Reflecting on his experience as a father over the decades, Alec noted the shift in his parenting approach between raising Ireland in his late-30s and becoming a father again in his mid-50s.

“Things have changed so much,” he said on an earlier episode of ‘The Baldwins’.

He added: “Everything has changed. I think when you’re her age and you have kids, and you get older, you get tougher. For me, as I’m getting older and older, and I don’t want to be tougher. I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids.

“I want to just watch and see what the years I have left give us to experience and not have it be about me.”