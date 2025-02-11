Alec and Hilaria Baldwin found it 'very cathartic' to do a reality show after Rust shooting tragedy

Hilaria Baldwin found it "very cathartic" to do a reality show with Alec Baldwin after the 'Rust' tragedy.

The 41-year-old businesswoman has been married to Hollywood star Alec, 66, since 2012 and following the incident on the 2021 Western film - which saw the actor charged with involuntary manslaughter after a prop gun he was holding discharged and fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins - she relished being able to speak out when they let the cameras into their home for TLC series 'The Baldwins'.

She told People: "It was an opportunity for us to actually speak. It was a really safe space.

"And I think it was also very cathartic, almost like a diary, during a very unsure time of our life. That felt both terrifying and like it could get us through day by day."

Alec - who has Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Edu, four, Lucia, three, Maria, three, and Ilaria, two, with Hilaria, and daughter Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger - explained that he signed onto the series because he is not too desperate to undergo "work-related" projects anymore and saw it as an an opportunity to spend more time with his loved ones.

He said: "We did the show because it’s in place of doing a movie or a play. Now I think to myself, ‘Am I going to be away from my kids five nights out of the week until 11 o’clock at night?

"For me, work-related things really aren’t that critical anymore. I thought, ‘I get to spend time with my family.

"I always joke with her and say, ‘You know where I should be right now, don’t you? We should be on Geffen’s yacht, drinking a cappuccino and reading a book, and having dinner with Spielberg or whatever.

"This is my reality. I wouldn't change anything."