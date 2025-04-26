Alesha Dixon’s children are embarrassed by her fame.

Alesha Dixon has revealed what her two daughters think about her fame and TV career

The 46-year-old TV star has two daughters, Azura, 11, and Anaya, five, but rather than be impressed that their mother was a member of girl group Mis-Teeq, was a winner of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and is a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent', they find her career cringe-inducing.

When asked what they think of having a famous mum, Alesha replied: “I don’t think they like that. I think 11 year olds find it a little bit embarrassing.”

And Alesha’s kids don’t like her singing at home, despite her pop star past with Mis-Teeq and as a solo artist with singles like 'The Boy Does Nothing'.

Appearing on the 'Making A Scene' podcast, she said: "I get told to be quiet all the time. I’m not allowed to join in!”

Azura and Anaya - whose father is dancer-and-choreographer Azuka Ononye - do watch Alesha on 'Britain's Got Talent' but they rarely agree with what she has to say to the acts.

Alesha said: "They do watch 'Britain’s Got Talent', they have a lot to say. There’s a lot of opinions, they don’t like a lot of the things I say or do, but that’s natural with a child, they’re embarrassed more than anything.”

During her conversation on the podcast - which is hosted by comedy duo Matt Lucas and David Walliams, who sat on the 'BGT' judging panel with Alesha for 10 years - the 'Scandalous' singer also confessed she once had to summon the courage to appear on a breakfast TV show after going out for a heavy night of partying and had no choice but to mime to the song she was performing.

She spilled: "I wasn't in Misteeq at the time, I was a solo artist and we were celebrating the end of a tour.

"We had a big night out with all the crew, the dancers, and didn't sleep, literally went all night. And at 5.30am, my manager comes bursting through the door and goes, 'What are you doing? You're on 'Good Morning Britain' in, like, two hours.'

"I was like, 'Don't worry about it,' and I literally rolled up to 'Good Morning Britain' and I mimed the song."