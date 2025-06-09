Keanu Reeves had a "crazy, inspired idea" that led to him and Alex Winter reuniting on Broadway.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves at the Tony Awards

The Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure stars are set to appear in a revival of Waiting for Godot and Alex - who will play Vladimir opposite Keanu as Estragon in the adaptation of Samuel Beckett's classic work - credits his friend for their reunion.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday (08.06.25), Alex told People magazine he and Keanu had "wanted to work together" again.

He added: "We have known each other a very long time — [which is fitting for] a play about two people who have known each other a very long time. ... And Keanu had this crazy, inspired idea that suddenly turned into reality, for both of us."

And Alex, 59, teased the production is "very, very personal" to himself and Keanu, 60.

Asked what fans can expect from Waiting For Godot, he said: "I think every time the play is done, it's different, because of who's playing it. It's very, very personal, and so we're bringing ourselves to it."

The two stars previously admitted they find it easy to work together because of their friendship.

In a video conversation with director Jamie Lloyd about Waiting for Godot shared with People magazine, Alex said: "It’s like being in a band together. We kind of know each other’s rhythms.

"Being able to bring that into, onto a stage, that’s sort of our fundamental. That’s in our bones away."

Keanu added: "The films that we did together, the Bill and Ted films, the language in those films had the architecture and their rhythms.

"Even from early days, we approached them theatrically or even commedia dell'arte, 'Okay, I do something, you do something, I get the ball, you get the ball.' "

"That’s why, in the audition, we were so vibed. Because you didn’t get that from other actors so much."

Waiting for Godot begins previews at the Hudson Theater in New York on 13 September ahead of a limited run from 28 September to 4 January.