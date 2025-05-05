Alexander Skarsgard has admitted becoming a first-time father has been a big "adjustment".

Alexander Skarsgard has opened up about being a dad

The 'Succession' star, 48, welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Tuva Novotny three years ago and he also co-parents her teenage daughters from a previous relationship - and Alexander admits being a dad has force him to be less "selfish".

He told The Times newspaper: "[It's been] an adjustment for someone who’s a selfish a****** like myself.

"I’m so used to being able to go somewhere on a whim, take a job, like, ‘Oh, seven months in the Kalahari Desert? No problem.’

"Now your priorities obviously change and you have to take other people’s needs into consideration. It takes a lot more planning to make it work, because I still love to work, but it’s about finding that balance.

"I have two teenage stepdaughters, so it’s not like they can come with me and be out of school for six months."

Alexander had previously joked he wanted to equal his dad Stellan Skarsgard's family record of having eight children, but the actor admits having one baby changed his mind.

He added: "After one I’m like, I’m done. Maybe I’ll adopt eight adult kids just to beat my dad."

Alexander spent almost 20 years living in the US as he pursued his acting career, but he recently moved back to his hometown of Stockholm and admits he's much happier back in his native Sweden because he's able to spend more time with his large extended family and his childhood friends.

He added: "To go home twice a year wasn’t enough. A couple of my brothers had kids and I wanted to see my nieces and nephews grow up, and I longed to be close to my childhood friends and walk around the streets where I grew up.

"And it feels pretty good to be in Sweden, considering the state of affairs in the US."

The actor previously joked he was hoping to build a large family for himself because his dad had so many children.

Speaking to TV host Chelsea Handler, Alexander joked: "I want to beat my dad. He had eight [kids], so I better get cracking, I guess.

"My dad is 65, and he had a kid four years ago. My dad had kids in the ’70s, the ’80s, the ’90s, the 2000s and the 2010s. Six with mom [My Skarsgard] and two with … his new wife [Megan Everett]."