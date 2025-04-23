Alice Cooper is able to continue rocking well into his 70s because he's been "happily married for 50 years".

The 77-year-old rock veteran believes his lengthy relationship with his wife Sheryl - who he married in 1976 - as well as his healthy lifestyle has helped him survive fame and allowed him to keep making music and touring as he approaches his 80th birthday.

He told The Times newspaper: "I am still touring full blast at the age of 77 like I always have. Although none of us thought [at the start] that we would even get past 30 years of age.

"But I haven’t had a drink in 42 years, I’m not taking any drugs, I never smoked cigarettes and a lot of this has to do with being happily married for 50 years and having a great family where everybody has married the right people."

Alice - real name Vincent Furnier - is heading out on a 100-date tour this year and he is happy to be able to bring Sheryl out on the road with him.

He added: "One thing that is really good is that my wife is in the show. So when I go on tour I don’t have to leave home; I bring home with me."

The rocker went on to add: "Everybody asks what keeps you going and everybody expects at 77 for Alice to get up there and phone it in because he’s not able to move around very much.

"And hey, Mick Jagger is four years older than me and he is still killing it up there. I am defiant about this: I want Alice to get up there and when they get in I want them to say: ‘Are you kidding me? He can’t be 77’.

"That is what drives me forward. If I can’t play Alice the same way I played Alice 40 years ago I shouldn’t be up there. But I don’t think Alice Cooper is done having his day yet."

A well as heading out on tour this year, the musician is also reuniting The Alice Cooper Band for their first album in 50 years.

The follow-up to 1973's 'Muscle of Love' is entitled 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper' and will land on July 25.