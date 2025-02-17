Alice Evans claims she's being "evicted' from her Los Angeles home.

Alice Evans is losing her home

The actress - who shares two daughters Ella and Elsie with her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd - has revealed she's being forced to leave the house she shares with the kids but she's struggling to find anywhere else to live amid the housing crisis brought on by the California wildfires which destroyed thousands of properties across the state last month.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I have TWO big pieces of news for you all. This one is about home life. So we’re going to be evicted, and we have no way of renting even the cheapest room anywhere in this city.

"Don’t be sad - this is not a cry for sympathy or for help but just to say that I will be live - posting what goes on in the court re: the eviction, and passing on tips for anybody else who finds themselves in this situation.

"I think that, especially since the fires and then the start of the second Trump admin, there will be a lot of people like us, fighting for a place to simply rest their heads and if my platform can help anybody out or at least make them feel less alone then that makes me happy."

She went on to reveal her second piece of news involves her career, adding: "On the work front …. Watch this space!"

The actress is believed to have been renting a house in Los Angeles in the aftermath of her divorce.

Alice endured a bitter split from her husband of 14 years Ioan - who she met on the set of their movie '102 Dalmatians' and married in 2007 - and the divorce prompted a long-running bitter legal spat between the pair.

News of her housing crisis comes a year after Alice claimed she needed to apply for "food stamps and welfare" payments because she couldn't afford to feed her kids.

During the legal battle with Ioan, she accused the actor of failing to pay her child support and she was struggling to survive financially.

In legal papers obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper - Alice wrote: "While I am struggling to put food on the table for the children, Ioan is jet setting around the world ...

"I have drained all of my personal savings paying my prior attorneys in this case ... As it stands I am behind on rent and utility payments and friends have started dropping off groceries and food so the children can eat. I will be applying for food stamps and welfare."