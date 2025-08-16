Alicia Silverstone doesn't want to ruin the legacy of Clueless with the upcoming TV reboot.

Alicia Silverstone will play Cher Horowitz once again in the TV reboot of Clueless

The 48-year-old actress will reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in the small screen adaptation of the 1995 coming-of-age comedy movie and admits that it wasn't a project she could see herself starring in previously.

Alicia told Entertainment Tonight: "Where we are is that it's in very early stages. I'm obviously excited. I never thought that that was something I would ever do because I wouldn't wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much.

"So we will do our very best to honour the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it."

She added: "That's the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal."

Silverstone explained that her fashion-obsessed alter ego's style transformation will be evident in the series.

She said: "I can't wait to step back into Cher's skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course - duh - because she's evolved.

"This is 2025. She's not wearing the new stuff unless it's, you know, sustainable or vegan. We'll have to see how far we can go with that."

Alicia found fame when she was teenager but admits that she found it difficult to cope with her celebrity status at a young age.

The Babysitter star said: "I was so overwhelmed by being famous because I was such a young girl and it was never really my intention."

Alicia thinks finding fame and success at such an early age means she "missed some emotional steps".

However, she also acknowledges there were some positive aspects to her early success.

The actress said: "I think I probably missed some emotional steps that needed to happen in a normal situation of development.

"But I also jumped light years ahead in other ways. It's sort of a combo platter. You gain some and you lose some."

Alicia also stressed that she never had any trouble getting her voice heard in the movie business.

She said: "Unfortunately or fortunately, I do not know, I've never had that problem with my work.

"I have had it in my personal life, learning to have a voice in my real life has been harder than having a voice in my work life. Maybe it's because I had success at a young age and sometimes maybe to my detriment, when I should have been wrangled."