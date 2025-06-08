Alicia Silverstone didn't think she'd ever revisit her Clueless character again.

The 48-year-old actress shot to fame playing pampered teenager Cher Horowitz in the 1995 movie and she revealed in April she'd be reprising the role for a TV series sequel, and she admitted it was her appearance as her alter ego in Rakuten's 2023 Super Bowl commercial that made her particularly keen for a return.

Asked if she thought she'd ever revisit her character, she told People magazine: "I didn't. And then I did it for the Super Bowl, yeah, and it was so much fun. We did it really at the Super Bowl."

But Alicia insisted she could say "nothing" about the reboot or the planned plot.

The Baby-Sitters Club actress recalled her and ex-husband Christopher Jarecki's son Bear, now 14, first saw the movie when he was just five years old - and although the youngster "didn't know what was going on", the movie compelled him to kiss his mom more.

She recalled: "I remember when my son was five, when he first saw it.

"And the only reason I would allow that, because I don't think it's appropriate for 5 year olds, is because it was on that big screen that we saw it at the cemetery. He didn’t know what was going on.

“The only thing he took away was the kiss at the end. He started kissing me more. It was so sweet.

“And I think he liked it. And then he's liked it all along. I think he really likes this film.”

The Clueless reboot will be written by 'Gossip Girl' creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss.

The film's original writer/director Amy Heckerling is listed as an executive producer, alongside Alicia.

There was a previous attempt to bring 'Clueless' back as a TV show for Peacock back in 2020, but that project never went forward.

A previous TV show version of the story launched back in the 1990s, with Rachel Blanchard playing Cher for three seasons between 1996 and 1999.

Alicia previously revived Cher back in 2021 when she recreated a scene from the film with her son Bear for a video posted on TikTok.

She later enlisted her former co-star Stacey Dash - who played Cher's best friend Dionne - to film another recreated scene for the social media site before sharing a Cher montage last year to mark 27 years since 'Clueless' hit cinemas.

Alicia captioned the clip: "27 years ago, a bad b**** was born ... Happy anniversary, Cher! #Clueless #AsIf #90s."