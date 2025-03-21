Alicia Vikander faced a "struggle" to get pregnant.

The 36-year-old actress - who has two sons, who were born in 2021 and 2024, with husband Michael Fassbender - went through an "obsession" with having a child when she didn't conceive as quickly as she'd have liked, and recalled putting "pressure" on herself.

Alicia can next be seen in 'The Assessment' as an assessor spending a week with a couple in the dystopian near future to determine their suitability as parents and told how one of her "first conversations" with director Fleur Fortune was about her "struggle to get pregnant".

She added to People magazine: "That lasted for quite a long time before I had my first son.

"[I remember] both pressure that I put on myself and the hard times I went through, but also the kind of dedication [to having a child].

"It was almost like an obsession by the end, which I think, after speaking to a lot of other people [who went through it], is something that we all share.

"So I think even though, of course, this film and story is taking itself to a far extent when it comes to its imagination, it's still at its core, feelings that I think a lot of people can relate to."

Alicia previously discussed how parenthood had changed her acting because it gave her "new emotions" to draw on.

Discussing her role in 'Firebrand', she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “As an actor, I think you always draw on your own life experiences and fantasies as well as your imagination.

“I had played a mother before I became a parent myself.

“I gave birth on screen three times before I gave birth for real.

“I definitely feel you get access to endless new emotions to draw on the second you become a parent.

“It impacted the way I did this film, for sure.”

And the 'Tomb Raider' star previously revealed she had suffered a "painful" miscarriage.

She told The Times newspaper: "We have a child now, but it took us time."

She also compared her experiences to her 2016 movie 'The Light Between Oceans' in which she starred opposite Michael playing a childless couple who adopt a baby girl who is lost at sea.

Alicia added: "[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film [The Light Between Oceans]. That film has another meaning now."