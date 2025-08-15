Alison Brie's "anti-marriage" stance was a "solid part" of her "identity" until she met Dave Franco.

Alison Brie credits Dave Franco with changing her mind about marriage

The Mad Men star, 42, fell for fellow actor Dave when they met during Mardi Gras in New Orleans and they went on to tie the knot in 2017 - and Alison now admits meeting her partner changed her mind about marriage because she'd previously vowed never to walk down the aisle.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Being anti-marriage was once a solid part of my identity and I vowed it would never get in the way of my creative pursuits.

"My parents are wonderful but they divorced and I didn’t have many examples of happily married adults.

"Dave flipped some kind of switch in me. I suddenly felt this deep pull to make a commitment. I know it’s only rings and a bit of paper but you’re telling the world that this matters. We’re in for the long haul."

Alison also insisted she doesn't want to have children because she's kept busy by the couple's two cats, but she's not ruling anything out.

She added: "In the past I said I didn’t want to have kids and that’s still the case. My career is paramount.

"Anyway, we have two new cats ... and they are our babies. But, hey, I’m only 42. Never say never."

Dave proposed during a trip to Big Sur in California and he put a lot of effort in to make sure the moment was just right - even wearing a Mardi Gras mask from their first meeting in New Orleans.

He told Variety: "We were going to Big Sur, one of our favourite places on Earth. I decided I was going to do it there ...

"The day before the trip, I figured I should have a placeholder ring so I could at least put something on her finger.

"I went to an antiques store down the street from us and got what I thought was a cool, old ring.

"We first met at Mardi Gras in New Orleans years ago, and Alison had this silver mask on her head the entire weekend. I had written my phone number on the mask, and at the end of the trip, I took it and hid it. She didn’t know I’d kept the mask all these years."

Alison continued: "He calls me out onto the patio. I turn around and Dave’s on one knee in a Zorro mask, holding a weird box with an old rock in it. I had no idea what was going on."