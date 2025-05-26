Allison Holker recently got a boob job after wanting one for years.

Allison Holker recently went under the knife

The 37-year-old star has revealed that she feels "so happy" with the results of her boob job.

Speaking on an episode of the 'Between Us' podcast, Allison shared: "I recently had a boob job and I’m so happy with it.

"I’ve wanted a boob job since I was in high school but, because of my career and dancing, I never really made time for it."

Allison was actually surprised by how straightforward the procedure proved to be, having felt anxious about it beforehand.

She said: "I was like, ‘OK, I’ll have to take a couple months off.' I also thought it was going to be a lot more of a big deal than it really was after getting it done."

Allison previously feared going under the knife - but she eventually found the courage to go through with the procedure.

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' star explained: "I pushed it off, pushed it off, pushed it off. Three kids later and I’m not dancing like I used to, so I was like, ‘OK, maybe this is the right time for me.'"

Allison developed a new approach to life after her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died in December 2022, aged 40.

The TV star's confidence was hit by her husband's death, but she's now looking to the future with optimism.

Allison - who had Weslie, 16, Maddox, nine, and Zaia, five, with her late husband - said: "I think I needed a little bit of encouragement, like, I’ve gone through a lot the last couple years, and I was really down on myself and my confidence level was all over the place. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to do something for me.’ It was really nice."

Allison actually spoke to Weslie about going under the knife before she committed to the procedure.

The dancer - who married Stephen back in 2013 - said: "I think it really helped me, having conversations with Weslie. Her seeing me go through the process of, like, ‘No, I’m going to choose me for a second,’ and now I’m so happy with that."