Allison Janney moves her Oscar all over the house

The 65-year-old star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2017 movie 'I, Tonya' and explained that she puts the gong in various places in her property to remind herself of the success.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper's You magazine, Allison said: "He moves around a lot. Sometimes he's in the kitchen. Sometimes he's on the top of the bookshelf I have in the living room. Sometimes he's in my office. It depends where he is needed.

"I'm in the bedroom and sometimes I need to look at Oscar. I just look at it and go, 'That happened. That really happened.'"

Allison recalled that she didn't get the chance to revel in her Oscar win as she was filming for her role as Bonnie Plunkett in the TV series 'Mom' the day after the ceremony.

She said: "I went to bed at 2am, got up at 4.30am to do the TV talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', then went to work. We did the read-through of the 'Mom' script and then they said congratulations (for the Oscar win) and sent us all home."

Janney has never been married, although she was engaged to actor Richard Jenik between 2004 and 2006, and admits that she has no interest in trying to find love at the moment.

'The West Wing' star explained: "I don't date any more. Dating sounds awful. I've only had long-term relationships. The people I wound up with were friends who slowly developed into something.

"I joined one of the dating apps once, Raya, but I didn't actually engage with it. That's on the backburner indefinitely."

Allison also recounted a hilarious language misunderstanding as a crew member made a request to keep her cool during hot weather in Italy during the making of her latest movie 'Another Simple Favor'.

She said: "I have this wig on and I'm sweating. The American assistant director looks at the Italian assistant director and says, 'Get Miss Janney a fan.' And the Italian assistant director comes back with two people - he thought that I needed to have fans of my work.

"I'm laughing, wondering how he tried to find fans of Allison Janney. 'Come on, has anyone seen her in 'The West Wing'? He's probably listing my credits and no one knows who I am."