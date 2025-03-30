Amanda Bynes is working on a screenplay.

The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a child on Nickelodeon before breaking out into Hollywood but suffered a number of personal issues and quit the industry altogether in 2010, although she has now teased that something of a showbiz comeback is on the cards.

On Sunday (30.03.25), she wrote on Instagram: "Writing a screenplay with @dylan.hhn!"

The 'Hairpspray' star did not elaborate any further, and the profile of her supposed writing partner is blank but she did make it clear that she was working on something as she filmed a series of books and papers around her open laptop.

Amanda - who made her last on-screen appearance in the 2010 romcom 'Easy A' - studied fashion after giving up her acting career and recently launched a "pop-up show" in Los Angeles.

After she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2018 but in 2022 began studying cosmetology.

In December 2023, Amanda launched her own podcast but pulled the plug after just one episode so she could pursue a more steady job.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to.

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.

“I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

What's more, the 'She's the Man' star seemed to be having a resurgence with fame as she shared an update on how her Instagram followers had grown exponentially.

She has almost 600,000 followers on the platform, but almost 60 percent of her views came from those who do not follow her to begin with.

The figures also showed that Amanda's latest Reel - which featured her showing off a new set of blue nails - clocked in as her top piece of content having attained 4.5 million views.

The data she shared showed that that Amanda's Instagram page had had 14 million visits from October to November 2024, and that there had been a 512 percent increase on the number of viewers looking at her content, giving her a new total of nearly 2.4 million.