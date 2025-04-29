Amanda Kloots is in a "very new" relationship with Justin Gimelstob.

Amanda Kloots has made her red carpet debut with new partner Justin Gimelstob

The 43-year-old star – whose husband Nick Cordero passed away aged 41 from COVID-19 in 2020 – made her red carpet debut with the former tennis player at an event for The Women's Cancer Research Fund on Monday (28.04.25) and explained that the pair are still in the "courting" phase of the romance.

Amanda told People: "It's been absolutely lovely."

Justin added: "I hope to never leave that stage. I was admiring her, well before she gave me a shot."

When asked what they loved about each other, the former tennis pro – who won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles with Venus Williams in 1998 - stressed that he could list things "all night".

Gimelstob, 48, said: "She's just an incredibly special person. Obviously, she's physically beautiful, but the way she handles everything. She's so classy and has so much grace and is an amazing mother.

"She cares about people. She's generous in spirit. She has a beautiful energy and is an amazing athlete. I mean, I could keep going and going."

Amanda said: "He's a wonderful man, (and) wonderful father. I love how he takes care of me."

The former co-host of 'The Talk' explained last year that she had been given Nick's blessing to find love again after claiming that she spoke to her late husband through mediums.

Kloots, who has five-year-old son Elvis with Nick, explained: "He has definitely given me his blessing. And he always says it's coming.

"That's one of the running themes from readings that I've had, that it's coming. I know you're lonely. It's coming. I don't know. We'll see."

Amanda previously expressed her determination to make sure that the Broadway actor is "never forgotten".

The TV star wrote on Instagram on Father's Day last year: "Remembering @nickcordero1 on this Father’s Day. Though you left us too soon, your legacy lives on in Elvis! Your love, strength, and guidance are deeply missed every day. Today, we celebrate you and the incredible father you were. We say your name every day to make sure you’re never forgotten. (sic)"

Amanda also expressed her support for other families who have experienced similar loss.

She continued: "On this Father’s Day, my heart goes out not only to those who have lost a father but also to those like me who lost a husband too soon. Cherish the memories, celebrate their love, and hold onto the lessons they taught us. Sending love to everyone missing a special man today."