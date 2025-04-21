'Chicken Shop Date' host Amelia Dimoldenberg has claimed Matty Healy was "down to kiss" her on his episode.

The viral comedian's "date" with The 1975 frontman aired on YouTube in October 2022, and she has revealed that he was up for giving her a little smooch, but he had not long had a cigarette, so she opted to kiss him on the forehead instead.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: “He was definitely down to kiss me."

Amelia, 31, might have gone on many fake dates for her show - which sees her joined by famous faces at a chicken joint - but she's not actually looking to meet anyone in real life right now.

She explained: “I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone. My life is very fast-paced. I’m going travelling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things.

"I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment."

The likes of pop stars Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, F1 champion Lando Norris and 'Normal People' star Paul Mescal have appeared on 'Chicken Shop Date'.

Amelia - who actually dated rapper Aitch after his episode in 2019 - then discussed whether her series would impact future relationships.

She said: “Obviously, the guys who I’m dating need to be confident in themselves for many different reasons.

"I also just feel like maybe my working gets in the way of dating more broadly. I definitely want to create space in my life to meet someone but, at the same time, I don’t want it to be the focus of everything.”

Amelia is fully focused on her career and teased a self-penned drama and a romantic comedy movie are in the works.

Currently, she wants roles “playing versions of myself, or in comedic roles.”

She added: “I don’t necessarily at this point have an ambition to do a dramatic reading of Shakespeare.”