Amy Schumer joked Adam Sandler should have gone to a tailor before the ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Special.

Amy Schumer joked Adam Sandler should have gone to a tailor before the ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Special

The 42-year-old comedian has grown close to her fellow comic actor, 58, since her career took off, and she joked with him about the fit of his tuxedo at the event in New York.

She was seen telling him before the special kicked off: “You look handsome,” before adding: “No, you look very handsome. Yeah, a tailor would have been… you know. Anyway.”

Adam quipped: “That means someone’s gotta touch me and I don’t like that.”

While speaking to People on Sunday (16.02.25), Amy continued her roast by saying about Adam’s aversion to tailors: “He doesn’t like that, nobody touch him, okay?”

“But, I mean, yeah, he has access to a tailor. He could have worked that out.”

Adam, famed for his laid-back fashion choices, had opted for a classic black tuxedo at the event in New York City on Sunday (16.02.25) in a rare departure from his usual uniform of baggy shorts, Hawaiian shirts and hoodies.

He told Variety on the red carpet: “It’s a terrible feeling. Al Franken saw me in a sweatshirt last night and he was like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t wanna let Al down. So I put a tux on.’”

On Friday (14.02.25) however, Adam stuck to his usual style, arriving at the ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’ in a printed shirt, a dark jacket, light-coloured trousers and sneakers.

His wife Jackie Sandler, 49, joined him on the red carpet in a black plunging pantsuit.

Adam, a cast member on ‘SNL’ from 1991 to 1995, performed onstage at the concert alongside former castmates and a variety of other stars to mark its 50th anniversary.

The actor has previously spoken about his distinctive fashion choices.

In a 2023 appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, he explained the thought process behind what has been dubbed “Sandlercore”.

He said: “I go into my closet, I got a bunch of t-shirts and shorts, kinda they’re all the same… I usually go T-shirt first… I just want to cover that quickly.

“I’m like, what the hell, grab anything. Then I go with shorts and I throw them on.

“Sometimes they’ll be slightly too tight. I go, let me take those off and get the triple-X shorts on.”