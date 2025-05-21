Ana de Armas wants to set "external boundaries" between her public and private life.

Ana de Armas opens up on her personal life

The 37-year-old actress - who has been linked to Tom Cruise in recent months, with neither star commenting on the speculation - has insisted her "public persona" should be kept separate from her real life away from the public eye.

She told ELLE Spain magazine: "Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle...

"I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself.

"Making it clear, 'This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.'

"That's wonderful, and I want to do it."

Ana - who will star in 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina' this summer - also reflected on life in the limelight, and the idea of everyone deserving "that minimum of respect".

She explained: "You can't let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won't enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it's essential to separate.

"We're all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space. It seems incredible to have to say it, but we've forgotten that minimum of respect for others.

"Sometimes we have to make an abrupt stop so others are aware of your reality, but, well, I find my way. When I want to disappear from the map, I do."

Meanwhile, Ana has suggested she's excited to work with Tom as she continues to explore action movie roles.

She told 'Good Morning America': "It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things.

"It’s not just one, but a few projects — with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

And 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' star Tom has been full of praise when asked about Ana during the promotional tour.

Speaking to Extra, he said: "Very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly."