Andrew Scott was secretly rushed to hospital during the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Andrew Scott suffered a medical emergency at the 2020 SAG Awards

The 'Ripley' star was struck down with crippling pain during the ceremony and realised he was passing a kidney stone which left him "writhing around in agony" at the back of the venue as famous friends rushed to help - and Andrew was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Speaking to Variety at the 2025 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (23.02.25), Andrew explained: "I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress [for 'Marriage Story'] and we were standing up.

"I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you ... the pain is so immediate ... I was in the back [of the room] …writhing around in agony."

Andrew explained he knew what was happening because he'd had kidney stone problems in the past and when asked what happened to the stone, the actor said: "That’s too much. People don’t need to know about that. It was grisly."

Andrew was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series prize for his role in 'Ripley', but he lost out to Colin Farrell, who won for his work on 'The Penguin'.

During his acceptance speech, Colin gave a mention to the rest of the nominees, saying: "I want to thank my fellow nominees. Richard, Andrew, Kevin, and Javier, my deepest respect and admiration.

"It sounds cheesy to say, it is cheesy, but we're all supporting actors, there's the big parts, the leads, the small parts, the extras and all that s*** but we all support each other, that's what we do. In the bringing alive of stories, we support. We support the writers and directors."