Andy Cohen thinks he's a good kisser.

Andy Cohen is a good kisser

The 56-year-old presenter joked a recent submission to gossip social media account Deuxmoi praising his smooching skills was "right", something which was confirmed by his 'Andy Cohen Live' co-host John Hill, who he dated for three years in the early 2000s.

During his SiriuxSM show, a caller asked if the rumours about Andy's kissing were true, and after both he and John agreed they were, he was then asked if he had "planted" the story himself.

He said: "No, I didn't plant it. God knows. Listen, I've kissed enough people and I've never gotten a bad review, so."

John then praised the 'Watch What Happens Live' host's kissing skills again, and Andy quipped: "See that? Wow. Certified by John Hill. And let me tell you this, he would say, if I wasn't."

However, Andy - who is dad to Ben, six, and three-year-old Lucy - admitted he was disappointed the Deuxmoi item hadn't led to any dating offers.

He said: "I'm glad that Deuxmoi posted that and my DM should be lighting up, but they're not."

In January, John joked his former lover should "release our sex tape from 2003" during a 'Watch What Happens Live' segment called 'Things Andy Should Do in 2025'.

Guest Erika Jayne said: “Wait, I kind of want to see it? Is it fun?."

But Andy insisted it was impossible for anyone to watch because the format meant he wouldn't be able to "transfer it".

He said: “You know what, I think there is one. But the format, it’s on some janky format.

“No, I’m glad. We probably can’t even transfer it!"

Erika retorted: "Yes we can!"

Andy - who has a close friendship with singer John Mayer - previously shared a kiss on his show with Jennifer Lawrence.

The actress - who has been married to art dealer Cooke Maroney since 2019 - said to him: "I just feel like you’ve kissed John Mayer, but you’ve never kissed me."

Andy then replied: "I am attracted to you. I mean, I’d love to kiss you."

Jennifer and Andy then leaned in towards one another and shared a brief kiss.

And the Bravo star later admitted he had felt "nervous" about their smooch.

Asked about their kiss on an 'Ask Andy' segment of the show, he replied: "You know what? I was so nervous to kiss her. I think she’s so hot."

Despite this, Andy has fond memories of the kiss, describing it as being "really nice".

He said: "Yeah, it was nice. It was really nice."