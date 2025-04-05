Andy Cohen thanks Michelle Williams for Brokeback Mountain

Andy Cohen thanked Michelle Williams for 'Brokeback Mountain'.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host - who is openly gay - shared how important the movie about two closeted gay cowboys was to him and spoke to Michelle about her role as one of their wives.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', Andy said: "May I gush to you about what an important movie Brokeback Mountain was to me and it is still I think in my top two movies of all time. Did you know at the time that you were making that, what a profound impact it was going to have on people?”

Michelle, 44 - who co-starred in the movie with her late former partner Health Ledger, along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway - responded: “Yes, because people were so open about it.

"I just remember doing the junket and you don’t get an opportunity to see a lot of grown men cry. That was the moment that I think we all knew that it was going to be special to people.”

The film followed the doom love story between Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Ledger) over the course of 20 years.

And, Michelle admitted she is still upset that it did not win Best Picture at the Oscars, losing out to 'Crash'.

Cohen said: "I mean, 'Crash'? Is that what won?”

Williams joked, “I mean, what was 'Crash'?”, while Cohen said: "Who’s talking about 'Crash' right now?”