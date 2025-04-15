Angel Carter thinks a "tremendous amount of pressure" was put on her late brother Aaron Carter "throughout his childhood".

Angel Carter with Aaron Carter

The 37 year old has said Aaron - who died in 2022 at age 34 after drowning in a bathtub, it was later discovered that he had inhalant difluoroethane and anti-anxiety medication alprazolam in his system - loved performing on stage but his journey to pop success was very tough due.

She said in the two-part Paramount+ docuseries 'The Carters Hurts to Love You': "The feeling of our childhood, you can't put into one word, because it's sadness, it's fear, but it's love too, it's hope ...

"Aaron loved being a singer, he loved going on stage, he loved performing for people, but I think there was a tremendous amount of pressure put on Aaron throughout his childhood."

Aaron's twin sister Angel and their brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick, recall the fame, fallout, drug addiction and mental health battles inflicted on the family as he and Aaron shot to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s in new Paramount+ series The Carters: Hurts to Love You'.

Nick and Angel are the only living Carter siblings from the original five; as well as Aaron's death, sister Leslie died at age 25 in 2012 and their other sister Bobbie Jean died at 41 in 2023, both of apparent drug overdoses.

'The Carters: Hurts to Love You' has been directed by filmmaker and former child star Soleil Moon Frye, who played Penelope "Punky" Brewster in the NBC sitcom 'Punky Brewster' which ran from 1984 to 1988.

Soleil was able to connect with the siblings because she grew up as a child star and lost a childhood friend to addiction in June.

The 48-year-old director-and-producer told CBS News: "I was so fortunate in growing up that I was able to have a sense of childhood.

"I loved performing and being on stage, and that was such a beautiful part of my life, and within the joy and love, there was also a roller coaster of emotions and insecurities.

"So when I went on this journey over the last few years, I felt connected to Angel, to her family, to their experiences. I saw so much of myself and my friends through their journey.

"This documentary was a place for me to channel so much of that grief because I had lost one of the great loves of my life to his battle of addiction. And so I understood and had an empathy for this family so much because I had been through it with loved ones."

Soleil - who also appeared in 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' - hopes 'The Carters: Hurts to Love You' will enable people to "connect it to their lives and loved ones".

She added: "This is one of the most universal stories that has to be told right now.

"We are in a global crisis, mental health, addiction. These are conversations that we have to be having."