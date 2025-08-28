Angela Bassett took her health "for granted" during her younger years.

Angela Bassett has recalled taking her health for granted

The 67-year-old actress has admitted to having a casual attitude towards her health "as a young person".

She told People: "It's something you, as a young person, take for granted. You know, you're invincible, you do anything. Eat what you like, sleep as little as you like, enjoy it all. And as you mature, you back up off that a little bit."

Health issues in Angela's family - including her late mother’s complications from heart disease - prompted a change in attitude.

The Hollywood star explained: "I've seen up close the impact that poor health can have.

"I’ve spoken about my loved ones and the challenges that they faced in terms of managing and battling serious life-threatening medical issues."

And Angela's starring role in 9-1-1, the TV drama series, has also encouraged the actress to take her health more seriously.

Angela - who plays Police Sergeant Athena Grant on the show - said: "In playing this character, a lot of the stories that are coming up, it’s like art imitating life. Sometimes I joke and say, 'Do you have a camera in my home? You know, are you peering into my life?' There’s a few similarities here and there."

Angela is married to actor Courtney B. Vance, and the actress previously claimed that finding the "right" person is the key to wedded bliss.

The film star - who has been married to Courtney since 1997 - told People: "Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person. Make sure you're both looking in the same direction, basically."

The What's Love Got to Do with It star believes couples should both recognise and respect each other's individual wishes.

Angela explained: "You're not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities. Because we all have strengths, strengths and weaknesses, and we want to support one another.

"But I think also recognising that we are each individuals, we have our individual dreams and desires and hopes and ways of doing things."