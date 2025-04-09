Anjelica Huston is "in the clear" following a private cancer battle.

Anjelica Huston was diagnosed with cancer in 2019

The 73-year-old actress was diagnosed with cancer following the release of 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' in 2019, and Anjelica now feels "proud" of herself for overcoming the disease.

The movie star - who hasn't revealed what type of cancer she had - told People: "That was a very serious moment for me. I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

Anjelica was caught off-guard by her diagnosis, but she admits that it's changed her outlook on life.

She said: "It's not something that came lightly.

"It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

Anjelica is now "in the clear" and looking forward to the future.

The film star said: "I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing.

"I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

The award-winning actress has returned to work in recent years, and she doesn't have any intention of retiring anytime soon.

Asked if she ever thinks about retirement, Anjelica replied: "No."

The actress - who was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2010 - explained: "I can't imagine such a thing. I think it would be too much, even for me."

Anjelica made a conscious decision to remain tight-lipped about her cancer battle. But the veteran film star hopes that her experience will provide some inspiration for other people who are going through similar struggles.

She shared: "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."